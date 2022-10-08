Whether the Yuma County Fair Fall Fest would become a yearly event depended largely on its success in attracting people to its debut in October 2021.
Obviously the festival was successful, given that it’s taking place again Thursday through Sunday at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
The fall festival will feature the same popular attractions of the fair – mechanical rides, carnival booths, outdoor exhibits, live entertainment and the demolition derby – but will offer a new one, selfie stations where people can take photos of themselves against various themes or backgrounds.
Live entertainment includes appearances by three bands – the Gwynn Sisters, the Yuman Condition and Rated R – and visiting tribute bands, plus a returning act from Yuma County Fair earlier this year, Outlaw Mariachis, a California-based band.
Brown Amusements of Mesa will again bring rides to the fairgrounds for the enjoyment of people of all ages.
The demolition derby is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Frances Garcia, marketing coordinator for the fair and fall festival, says entries continue to be accepted from area residents who want to be part of the crash competition.
Entry forms for the derby can be downloaded at https://www.yumafair.com, and completed and e-mailed back to the fairgrounds. Garcia said festival organizers as that the completed forms be submitted by Tuesday.
And for those who work up an appetite, there will be plenty of food booths to choose from, she said.
“We will have the same fair type food, but we do have more local vendors. It will be the same food we have at the fair.”
Gates at the fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St., will open at noon each of the four days of the fair.
Admission is $7 for those 12 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 11 and free for those under 5. Garcia said tickets can be purchased online at https://www.yumafair.com or at the gate.
The fairgrounds staged the Yuma County Fair Fest a year ago as a belated event after the COVID-19 prompted the suspension of the regularly scheduled fair in the spring of 2021. Garcia said at the time the fairground would take note of attendance at the festival in deciding whether to repeated it this year.
The 2021 fall festival ended up attracting about 150,000 people over nine days, Garcia said.
This year’s festival may not have as large an overall turnout, she said, given that it’s limited to four days and that people will have their choice of attending more competing events this year than last. Still, Garcia says she’s confident it will be popular enough to repeat each year.
“We hope so. We can’t imagine it won’t be. We ‘ll see how well it goes this year.”
In the coming years, she said, the lineup for the festival will include more attractions that lend themselves to a fall theme and that give it its own identity. “We are trying to do more things that separate us from the spring fair.”
Livestock auctions, a popular attraction of spring fair, did not take place in the 2021 fall festival nor will they this year, but Garcia said the lineup includes one new event designed to appeal to youth, the selfie stations. There will five stations, each with a different background, where people can take photos of themselves as a memento of the festival.
Apart from the Yuma bands, the lineup includes performances by Classic Rock Rebels in tribute to The Doors, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, and by Titans of Rock in tribute to STP and Velvet Revolver.