Josefina Ramirez works on the frame for a wall in a home she is building for herself in San Luis, Ariz., as a participant in the Mutual Self-Housing Program.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Hammers and handsaws in hand, more than 40 families recently began building their own homes on this city’s east side.

The families are the latest group enrolled in the Mutual Self-Help Housing program. Financed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and overseen in the Yuma area by Housing America Corp. of Somerton, the program provides low-interest loans to qualifying low- and moderate-income families for homes that the family mostly build themselves.

