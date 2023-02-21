SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Hammers and handsaws in hand, more than 40 families recently began building their own homes on this city’s east side.
The families are the latest group enrolled in the Mutual Self-Help Housing program. Financed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and overseen in the Yuma area by Housing America Corp. of Somerton, the program provides low-interest loans to qualifying low- and moderate-income families for homes that the family mostly build themselves.
The new group, one of the largest ever supervised by Housing America, has been putting up the wood frames for the homes they’ll occupy in the Belleza de Desierto subdivision in San Luis.
The families not only build their own homes but help others in the group with construction of theirs – hence the word “mutual” included in the name of the program.
One of the families is that of Jose Damian Nuñez.
“We are all really excited about building our own home,” he said. “I applied (for financing) for a home outside of the program, but not having earned enough, I didn’t qualify. Here they give me the opportunity, and what a great way to be building our house and knowing it from top to bottom.”
Helping Nuñez is his wife, Laura Elena, and the couple’s son, Jose. They expect to work during each of 52 weekends to complete about 65% of the labor in the building of their four-bedroom home, thereby reducing its cost by up to $80,000.
Luis Huerta, director of construction for Housing America, said the number of families enrolled in the latest group overseen by the nonprofit organization shows how much affordable housing is in demand.
“We have families that live in San Luis but pay rent,” he said. “There are others that come from Somerton and Yuma, including those who live in Housing America apartments who are taking this step to have their own homes.
“The demand for housing continues to be very high, so much so that right now we have about 300 families on the waiting list to participate in the program.”
Following completion of the self-help housing in San Luis, Housing America plans to supervise a new self-help housing subdivision on Somerton’s west side.