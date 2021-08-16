SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A group of families are putting in their own labor to build homes for themselves on this city’s east side.
They began work last month in the first phase of development of Belleza del Desierto, a residential subdivision, financed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mutual self-help housing program. The program allows low- and moderate-income families to access low-interest loans and grants from USDA, in return for pooling their labor to help one another do the construction work.
Housing America Corp., a non-profit housing developer in Somerton, helped the families apply for the financing and his providing them technical expertise to help them in the building.
Housing America has concentrated on self-help housing construction projects in Somerton in recent years, and Belleza del Desierto represents the first project in has overseen in San Luis in more than two decades. A private company, Sam Group Investments, is collaborating with Housing America and the families in the development of the San Luis subdivision.
Six families have begun work in the initial phase of developmetnt of Belleza del Desierto (Desert Beauty), located on the south side of County 24th Street, between 20th Avenue and Avenue E.
“We are anxious and happy to become building and taken this step in our lives,” said Simon Jacuinde, who with his family is building one of the first homes.
In all, 60 homes are slated to be built in the first of two phases of development of the subdivision that will ultimately consist of 120 homes.
The recent groundbreaking ceremony for Belleza del Desierto brought San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, who offered congratulations to the families, and Thomas Ryan, executive director of Housing America.
“We are back and we are going to continue here for a long time, thanks to our partnership with Sam Group,” Ryan said. “We knew that this was an opportunity that we couldn’t let go by. Without them it would have taken us more time to return to San Luis.”
Also on hand for the groundbreaking was Jeffrey Hays, director for Arizona of the USDA’s Rural Development agency, which provides financing for self-help housing.
“I am very pleased to be,” Hays said. “I began my career in Yuma and I have worked with different programs in Arizona and California. The best thing about this program is that when the community it builds, it builds good neighborhoods, and the families help one another during the construction and continue heling afterwards.”