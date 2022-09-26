SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The dream of homeownership held by Alejandra Gil and Jesus Peña throughout their marriage has come true, thanks to their hard work and to a program that helped them to build their house themselves.
The couple and their two children were among six families that recently received certificates of occupancy for the homes they built in the Mutual Self-Help Housing Program overseen by Housing America Corp.
The families spent a little more than a year helping one another build their houses in the Belleza del Desierto subdivision on the east side of San Luis.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Agricuture, the housing program provides grants to qualified organizations like Housing America to help low-income families apply for low-interest financing for homes. The families then help one another build their homes themselves, with technical oversight provided by the organizations supervising them.
By putting in most of the labors themselves, the families reduce the cost of their homes.
Gil and Peña, who have been married 12 years, now have a four-bedroom home for themselves and their children.
Beginning in August 2021, they worked every weekend and sometimes during the week to finish their home and help the other families with theirs.
“It was a long and tiring process, but it was worth it, now that we see why we got up early every weekend,” said Gil. “We have been coming and going from San Luis Rio Colorado throughout this year, and we are anxious to be able to enjoy the home we built.”
Housing America Corp., a nonprofit organization based in Somerton, has overseen numerous self-help housing projects in Somerton, but the Belleza del Desierto development is the first it has supervised in San Luis in nearly 20 years.
Thomas Ryan, executive director of Housing America, said the demand for affordable housing has surged, in turn creating a longer waiting list of families applying to build their homes with the help of the Mutual Self-Help program.
“Now more than ever we are seeing a huge demand for affordable housing, and we are trying to attend to it. I have been with (Housing America) eight years, and until now I had not seen a demand so brig. Practically every day families come to us to apply (for the program).”
Ryan said the six families that have finished their homes are among 48 that will build self-help homes in the subdivision, which is under development by the Sam Group and which will have a mix of homes financed through the USDA program and through the private market.
Ryan expects all 48 self-help homes are expected to be completed in a year and a half.