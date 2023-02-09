APARTAMENTOS (copy)
Seen here are the first buildings to be completed in the Valley View apartment complex. The buildings were allowed to be occupied before undergoing final inspection.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Thirty-two families were allowed to moved into part of a new apartment complex here without the units having passed final inspection and without the city having approved occupancy of them.

The city on Nov. 30 issued temporary certificates of occupancy to the Comite de Bienestar, a nonprofit housing organization that developed the Valley View complex, but only to allow the Comite to execute the rental contracts with tenants, the city’s planning and zoning director said.

