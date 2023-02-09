SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Thirty-two families were allowed to moved into part of a new apartment complex here without the units having passed final inspection and without the city having approved occupancy of them.
The city on Nov. 30 issued temporary certificates of occupancy to the Comite de Bienestar, a nonprofit housing organization that developed the Valley View complex, but only to allow the Comite to execute the rental contracts with tenants, the city’s planning and zoning director said.
Days later, the families began moving into apartments that lacked functioning fire alarms and that had yet to undergo final inspection.
The Comite de Bien Estar serves as manager of Valley Vista, a subsidized apartment complex for families with qualifying incomes. Tony Reyes, the Comite’s executive director, blamed a lack of communication between the city, the contractor and his organization for the premature occupancy by the families.
The families have been allowed to remain in their apartments pending final inspections and approval, while construction continues on the remaining buildings that will make up the seven-building complex.
Jose Guzman, the city’s planning and zoning director, said there is no fire risk to the families, since the alarm company, at the request of the San Luis Fire Department, has assigned a full-time monitor until the alarms are in and functioning.
Other finishing touches that remain to be done to the occupied apartments are less critical, he said.
The situation came to light when David Lara, a San Luis businessman and community watchdog, made a public records request for documents including e-mails between the Comite and city, one of which was an e-mail from the city Community Development Department that noted the apartments had been occupied prior to getting final occupancy approval.
Guzman, in an interview, said the temporary occupancy certificates “in this case were given (to the Comite) because they were going to make the rental agreements.” But, he added, “they were told verbally that it was not so that people could move in to live.”
Lara says the situation reflects favoritism of the city to Comite and to Reyes, who besides being employed in residential development, is an elected official well-versed in development rules. Reyes is a Yuma County supervisor and former San Luis mayor.
“In reality it’s the city’s fault,” Lara said. “They permitted it, so they should give the same flexibility to other companies or residents that they gave to the apartment project.”
He added: “It’s one thing not to finish a project because it lacks landscaping or a sidewalk. There’s no big danger in that, but based on the e-mails, high risk was placed on families (owning to a lack of smoke alarms). To whom else are they going to give flexibility to occupy a home that doesn’t meet the requirements?”
Reyes said the families would not have been allowed to move into the apartments had there not been a breakdown in communication between the contractor, the city and the Comite.
“There was no intent to commit any breach,” Reyes said. “I was never told that the families could not move in yet.
“No way would we move people into an unsafe place,” he added. “Had I know that a final inspection was needed, I would have given the order that we were not to move anyone into the apartments. We would not have done it.”
Reyes said the Valley View apartment complex is the first project for which the Comite has sought a temporary occupancy permit. And he said it was sought only to expedite the rental agreements with the tenants.
“The rush had nothing to do with what we are going to gain or not, but rather it was for the families who wanted to move into their apartments. This project was due to be finished last June, but because of various factors, among them the shortage of lumber, it was delayed a lot.”
City officials said from now on, no more occupancy permits will be issued for the Valley View complex until it is fully completed and has passed final inspection.