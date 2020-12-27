SAN LUIS, Ariz. – COVID-19 delayed but did not stop a group of families that pooled their labor to build their new homes.
Twenty-five families recently received keys to their homes from the Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis non-profit organization that oversees the mutual self-help housing program through which they help one another build their houses in the Bienestar Estates subdivision.
Under the program, qualifying low- and moderate-income families can access low-interest financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency in return for contributing sweat and labor in the building of their homes.
Martina Lopez, director of the Comite’s housing program, said some subcontractors hired to help families had to suspend work on occasion as some of their employees became infected with the coronavirus.
“With those companies lacking workers, we saw delays in electrical, plumbing, carpentry and roofing jobs, which had to be done by licensed companies,” Lopez said.
“The families kept on working despite the pandemic,” she added. “Only four families stopped for a time when a coronavirus case was confirmed among them. I don’t think the impact of the pandemic had too much impact on the work of the mutual self-help families.”
Lopez said the housing program was further slowed when the pandemic slowed the process of appraising the home sites. The appraisals were required in order for the families to apply to the USDA for loans.
The 25 self-housing homes built in 2020 are fewer than in previous years, said Lopez, but given the circumstances of the pandemic, the Comite is happy with that number.
She said another 12 families are slated to begin work on their homes in the early 2021 in Bienestar Estates, a subdivision located on the city’s east side.