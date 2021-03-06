YUMA – The agricultural industry this year was able to work through the pandemic and overcome other obstacles thanks in large part to the contributions of those who work in the fields harvesting the crops.
That was the message Darrin Domingos, regional agricultural manager for the Dole Food Co., on Thursday as the company and the Yuma Fresh Vegetables Association recognized the contributions of farm workers in a Labor of Love celebration. A crew of 25 Dole field workers gathered at a field near Yuma were treated to an outdoor banquet and were presented gifts as tokens of appreciation.
“This year has been very difficult because of COVID and because of the wildfires in California that affect air quality, but we are very thankful for the work you do,” Domingos said.
Kristan Sheppeard, coordinator for the Labor of Love program, said such celebrations, organized by the association and co-sponsored by agricultural companies, take place during the winter harvest season to show appreciation to the workers.
“The (Yuma Fresh Vegetable) asociation started the program with the main mission of thanking those who work in the fields and who ensure that the industry continues,” Sheppeard said. “Without the workers in the field, the agricultural industry would be non-existent.”
Juan Sanchez, one of the workers who took part in the celebration, said his and the efforts of others who labor in the fields are gaining greater recogntion every year from the public.
“A lot of people support you as a field worker, but a lot of people still don’t pay attention to you and don’t understand the value of our work,” he said. “We are very thankful for what the company does for us.”
The work, Sanchez added, “is dangerous right now because of the pandemic, but we have to come to work, and a lot of people don’t take into account that even with the risk of the virus, we go out (into the fields) because no one else does this work.”
Throughout its ranks, the Dole organization appreciates the contributions of the workers, said Domingos, calling the workers “essential to our business.”
“Without them, the company could not operate,” added Guillermo Jimenez, Dole’s director of operations for lettuce harvest. “They get up at 3 or 4 in the moring to come to work every day, and this (Labor of Love) is one of the activities we have to thank them for their work and their loyalty to the company.”
Besides being treated to a meal prepared by Yuma chef Alex Trujillo, another sponsor of Labor of Love, the workers received gift bags, gift cards and letters written by students in the area expressing thanks.
Sheppeard said sponsors of the Labor of Love program also include the Chile Pepper and Mr. G’s restaurants and Pepsi. Started in Yuma, the program has been extended to Coachella, Imperial Valley and Salinas, to honor workers there.