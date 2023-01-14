Area residents who plan to apply for Mexican passports and other documents issued by Mexico’s consulate in Yuma will pay higher fees this year.
The consulate recently announced that fees for most of the documents have increased $2 or more, effective the start of this month.
The cost of a one-year passport for children 3 and under is now $40, while the fee for a passport valid for three years is $94. The fee for a six-year passport is now $126, while a 10-year passport has increased to $192.
Those fees will increase 30% for those seeking emergency issuances of passports.
Edith Garcia, administrator of the consulate in Yuma, said the fee increases are established by federal law in Mexico and are in effect at all of the country’s consulates in the United States.
Passports are the documents most often requested by Mexican citizens residing in the Yuma area, she said, but also frequently requested is the Matricula Consular, which certifies its holder as a Mexican citizen. The fee for the Matricula Consular has increase to $38, up $2 from last year.
Also increasing by $2 are the fees for a copy of a birth certificate, now $18, and for a death certificate, also $18.
Fees also have increased for notary and other services provided by the consulates. The increased can be review on the Yuma consulate’s website at consulmex.sre.gob.mx/yuma.
Additional questions about the increases can be submitted by e-mail at conyuma@sre.gob.mx.
People 60 and older with verifiable disabilities can get a 50% discount of the fee amount for a passport.
Documents are issued by appointment. People wishing to make appointments can call 1-424-309-0009 or can make appointments online at citas.sre.gob.mx.