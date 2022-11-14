SAN LUIS, Ariz – Eighty-six acres of land are being readied for future tenants in the final phase of development of the Magrino Industrial Park.
City officials and others gathered earlier this month for a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off work to install utility lines and internet service and pave roads on the fourth and final section located next to the San Luis II Commercial Port of Entry.
Matias Rosales, a San Luis city councilman and president of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, said the fourth and final phase of work in the park solidifies the city’s prospects for attracting industry that, in turn, will help stimulate the economy. GYPA, headed by a board of directors consisting of local elected officials and business leaders, is overseeing development of the park.
All parcels in the three previously developed phases of the industrial park have been sold, with companies such as R.L. Jones, Spindle Cooling and Labries Properties having established buildings on site.
Rosales said the GYPA has a potential buyer for the fourth section who would market parcels with already constructed buildings to potential industrial tenants.
“Many companies want to go where the (building or warehouse) is already done,” Rosales said. “They don’t have time to build it themselves.”
Buna George, executive director of GYPA, said the fourth phase consists of 12 parcels ranging in size from 1 to 14 acres, and that GYPA has plans to complete the development by March.
Estimated cost of development of the fourth phase is $4.5 million, with $2.5 million of that amount covered with $2.5 million GYPA received from the American Rescue Plan Act approved amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the remainder coming from a loan provided by Yuma County.
George said the Magrino Industrial Park’s location next to the San Luis II crossing makes it an attractive site for industries looking to establish manufacturing and warehouse facilities on either side of the border.
“There’s a lot of potential for economic development,” George said. “Transportation of products (to and from the park) is an activity that has an impact throughout the county, in terms of taxes for purchase of gasoline, meals and hotels.”
Like Rosales, she said those prospective tenants prefer to move into parks with already built facilities that they can promptly occupy, rather than have to build them themselves.