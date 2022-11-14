INDUSTRIAL 1 (copy)

Board members of the Greater Yuma Port Authority and others take part in a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the fourth and final phase of development of the Magrino Industrial Park in San Luis, Ariz.

 PHOTO COURTESY GYPA

SAN LUIS, Ariz – Eighty-six acres of land are being readied for future tenants in the final phase of development of the Magrino Industrial Park.

City officials and others gathered earlier this month for a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off work to install utility lines and internet service and pave roads on the fourth and final section located next to the San Luis II Commercial Port of Entry.

