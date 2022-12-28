SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – One business in the downtown district near the border was destroyed and two others were damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.
The city’s fire department was notified about 2:30 a.m. of the fire in El Nuevo Mundo fabric shop located on Madero Avenue between 4th and 5th streets.
The longstanding business was destroyed in the fire that spread to and damaged the 4to. Izquierda gift shop and to San Luis Centro, a clothing store, the fire department said.
The fire was largely contained later in the morning and no injuries or fatalities were reported, the fire department said.
Firefighters from two nearby communities Ejido Hermosilo and Ciudad Morelos, helped the San Luis Rio Colorado municipal fire department battle the blaze.
The Federal Electricity Commission cut off electricity to the area as part of efforts to suppress the fire but later restored power.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday.