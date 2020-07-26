The renovations to Yuma Fire Station 4 are moving along, with the City Council recently approving a cost increase for additional design services to complete the remodel.
The council on July 15 approved an increase of $19,306 to Dick & Fristche Design Group of Phoenix for additional services requested by the city for a total cost of $118,723.
The remodel of Fire Station 4, which is located at 2850 W. 16th St., upgrades the station to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and building codes and repairs inadequate and failing mechanical, plumbing and infrastructure features of the station, according to a staff report.
DFDG was contracted in May 2018 to provide design and construction support services in the amount of $99,417. The total contract amount for the design was initially below the limit for council approval, so city administration approved and executed the contract. With the cost surpassing $100,000, the increase had to be approved by the council.
The project covers the apparatus bay exhaust ventilation; turnout storage and laundering area; improved bathrooms, lockers and dorm rooms for female firefighters; ADA compliance upgrades throughout the facility; EMS decontamination and supply storage spaces; repair problematic plumbing; and implement perimeter security.
This past spring, while the project was under construction, portions of the existing driveway aprons in front of the apparatus bays collapsed. City staff requested the contractor replace the existing west entry driveway, the north parking area and the driveway aprons for the apparatus bays to not risk additional damage to other areas of the driveway, the report explained.
The 16th Street pavement project, which goes from Avenue B to Avenue C, was scheduled for construction after remodeling of the station, so in an effort to reduce future impact to the station, the additional repair work was included with the remodel project.
The additional work included surveying the existing driveways and parking areas, developing drainage plans and reports, site design and details, and producing construction plans and documents.
The city also requested modifications to the captain’s office, the station entryway, the information technology closet and hallway area, and the fitness room to meet Fire Department needs.
In addition, during construction, crews discovered that the roof needed to be replaced and portions of the roof framing needed to be modified. These modifications required additional mechanical, structural and civil design services.
In other action, the council approved changes to the concession contract with The Patio restaurant that operates at the city’s Desert Hills Golf Course.
The city privatized the operation of the restaurant in 2014 and originally awarded the contract to Frank’s Family Dining of Yuma #2 LLC. Frank’s operated as The Hills Restaurant Patio & Bar for about a year. In 2015, Frank’s assigned its contractual interest to the Chef Alex Group LLC, which has since operated the restaurant as The Patio.
The recent amendments changed the term from a five-year renewal to a one-year renewal, up to five such one year renewals, increased the interest on any late payments from 2% to 10% per year, and included a provision where either party can give 90-days notice of cancellation rather than wait for the renewal period.
Additionally, according to the staff report, due to the impact of COVID-19 and the city’s interest in continuing restaurant operations at the golf course, the contract maintained the same flat rate of 6% of gross revenues to be paid to the city as rent.
The city also agreed to provide cleaning and sanitization of the restrooms each day until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., the concessionaire must clean and sanitize the restrooms on a daily basis.
The city remains responsible for major repairs and electrical and water utilities, as the city continues to share the facility as part of golf course operations.