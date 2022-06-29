Firefighters battled two simultaneous home fires in Yuma Tuesday afternoon while struggling with temperatures that soared into the triple digits.
The combination of high summer temperatures and flames posed the danger to the firefighters of heat-related illness, prompting them to be rotated periodically to be able to rehydrate and cool off.
“It’s a very dangerous situation for firefighters, not just because of the fire but the conditions they’re working under,” said Mike Erfert, public information officer for the Yuma Fire Department.
“I can’t recall us ever having two house fires at once, plus it happening under those conditions. It’s really something.”
As temperatures approached 110 degrees, YFD personnel were called first to the fire at 2747 S. Mesa Ave., in midtown Yuma, and less than half-hour later to the second fire at 8843 E. 24th St., on the city’s east side.
With firefighters already tied up at the Mesa Avenue blaze, YFD called for and received help from off-duty firefighters and from the Rural/Metro and Marine Corps Air Station fire departments in handling the second fire.
There were no injuries reported among residents of either address, Erfert said.
The causes of both fires remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.
YFD received the call at 12:45 p.m. about the fire at the Mesa Avenue address, where they found that a fire burning in the backyard had spread to the attic. Firefighters pulled out sections of the ceiling to begin extinguishing the fire.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the fire department got the call about the fire on East 24th Place, where they found heavy smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters located the fire in attic areas and extinguished it.
The Yuma Police Department provided traffic control at both scenes while firefighters battled the flames.
Firefighters remained at both scenes to looking for hot spots and signs of flare up, and investigators were still determining the points of origins of both fires Tuesday afternoon.
Apart from Rural/Metro and MCAS firefighters, an Imperial County fire engine was on standby at the Yuma Fire Station on Giss Parkway in case it was needed. A fire engine from the San Luis Fire Department was also requested but canceled before it arrived.
Erfert said dozens of firefighters were involved in putting out both fires.
“I couldn’t begin to pull (an exact) number out of a hat.”