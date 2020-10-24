Yuma and Yuma County are on the same page when it comes to the proposed transfer of Colorado River water out of rural Arizona to urban Arizona.
Both governments adopted resolutions opposing the proposed move of 2,083.1 acre-feet of water from the GSC Farms LLC site in La Paz County to Queen Creek, as recommended by the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
The resolutions are intended to signal the city and county’s continued opposition to the proposed transfer and urge U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which has the final say, to deny the transfer request.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said that all the Colorado River mayors and towns along the river passed or will pass similar resolutions to try to stop the transfer. He likened the transfer to the “(sale) of the Arizona rural way of style and our traditions to the highest bidder for water.”
Nicholls also noted that the mayors and towns are not just passing resolutions; they are having a lot of discussions and taking “active” measures by writing letters and using their contacts to slow down or negate the proposal as it moves from the state to the federal level.
“At this point, the perspective is that the first drop that leaves rural Arizona for urban Arizona will be the drop that will be followed by millions and millions and trillions of other drops as rural Arizona is sold off for water rights,” Nicholls said.
Both resolutions urge the Secretary of the Interior to require the Bureau of Reclamation to fully comply with all federal environmental laws and require an environmental impact study to determine the impacts of a proposed transfer.
The resolution calls for delayed consideration of the transfer until the Arizona Reconsultation Committee has had an opportunity to formulate guidelines and policies relating to future Colorado River water transfers that take into account the needs of all river water users.
Copies of the resolution have been sent to the Queen Creek mayor and council, Yuma’s federal and state legislators, Gov. Doug Ducey, the commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, the ADWR director and the statutory agent of GSC Farm.
GSC Farms last year filed a request with the ADWR seeking to transfer fourth-priority river water entitlement from land owned by GSC in La Paz County to Queen Creek via the Central Arizona Project Canal system. Under the proposal, GSC would sell a water supply to Queen Creek to be used in the town’s water service area in Pinal and Maricopa counties.
As part of the process, the ADWR held public hearings on the request in November, took testimony, considered the evidence and made a recommendation to the Bureau of Reclamation and Secretary of the Interior.
River communities, including Yuma, expressed overwhelming opposition to the transfer and submitted “substantial evidence” of the “devastating and deleterious impacts of the transfer,” according to a city staff report.
Nonetheless, on Sept. 4, the ADWR recommended that the Bureau of Reclamation approve the transfer of 1,078 acre-feet per year of GSC’s 2,083 acre-feet of water per year and that GSC retain 1,005 acre-feet per year for future use on the land.
A city staff report noted that the 2,083 acre-feet of water in GSC’s proposal is part of the water that has been reserved in the 1970s through the Arizona Water Commission as part of a 164,652 acre-feet (9.89% of Arizona’s fourth-priority Colorado River entitlement) set-aside for the use of on-river, river communities and entitlements.
More recently, as the city staff report pointed out, the state, through ADWR, reaffirmed its commitment to the set-aside water for the benefit of the river communities when ADWR stated, “It is the Department’s unequivocal position that this water is to be reserved for future M&I use along the River. It is not to be considered as supplies available for any other purpose.” (M& I refers to municipal and industrial use).
The ADWR position letter further states, “[T]he increased quantity being recommended (for allocation) is part of the 164,652 recognized in the Central Arizona Project Master Repayment Contract as being available for contracting along the river.”
The city also noted that if approved, the transfer will establish a new and “ominous” precedent for the diversion of the reserved water away from the Colorado River communities, “a significant loss to future generations of farmers and the river communities.”
Yuma also stated that the city and many of the Colorado River water users depend on the river water entitlements and “carefully plan, conserve and prioritize use of water.”
The city further stated: “Attempts to transfer water away from Arizona’s Colorado River communities seriously threaten the future economic well-being of the affected river communities and deprive them of future growth opportunities in favor of remote interests in other parts of the State.
“Even worse, allowing such transfers creates a frightening new economic reality for water users in the Arizona desert: access to water will go to the highest bidder. Sound water policy should benefit all Arizona residents, not just the highest bidder.
“Lastly, the proposed transfer will result in less water being available for return flows to the Colorado River, which given the region is in a 21-year drought, is not the water policy Arizona should be pursuing.”
The Yuma County resolution noted that water is “one of our most precious natural resources that is in jeopardy of being depleted if not managed adequately” and an “essential scarce resource necessary for the continued growth and economic development of On-River Communities.”
It further noted that “the only source of water available to On-River Communities is Colorado River water, as groundwater is not available.”
The county resolution also stated that “both Mohave and La Paz Counties have previously received disaster drought designations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as water shortage ‘hot spots’ in a Bureau of Reclamation report which serves to intensify the region’s level of concern.”
Nicholls said that officials will be requesting residents to express their opinions to the federal government as it hits the national register for comments.