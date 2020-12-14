I figured someone would get around to making the connection. On the occasion of Pearl Harbor Day last Monday, a news anchor likened the pandemic to World War II, noting that the soaring COVID-19 death toll is approaching the number of American lives lost in the conflict.
There is one parallel: We were caught flat-footed by the coronavirus, just as we were surprised by the Japanese attack that brought us into the bar.
Beyond that, there are few valid comparisons. The war cost America hundreds of thousands of the lives of those who served selflessly in defense of their country. Today many of lives lost to the virus can be blamed on people too selfish or oblivious to take basic precautions to help prevent the spread.
Since the war metaphor seems to be in vogue, here’s another comparison: An infectious disease expert I heard on TV recently predicted COVID-19 could claim its 700,000th American by this summer. That would top the Civil War, our costliest war.
I would not say this is our finest hour.