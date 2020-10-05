I know the tamale is a staple of Mexican cuisine, but area alumni of Arizona State University put it in its proper context amid the pandemic.
The El Diablito club, made of ASU grads, has canceled this year’s Somerton Tamale Festival.
The festival is hugely popular, drawing tens of thousands of visitors who pack Somerton’s Main Street. That is not conducive to social distancing measures that could be in place if the coronavirus gains steam this fall and winter.
No doubt cancellation comes as a punch in the gut to people who were looking forward to attending – just as all of us in Yuma County have been disappointed to see favorite events and attractions suspended or shuttered. But canceling the tamale festival was the right thing to do.
Nearby in San Luis, Ariz., the city turned its Founders Day celebration, marking cityhood, into a virtual event on Friday. That also was the appropriate step.
I think in the end we’ll be grateful for these precautions having taken place.