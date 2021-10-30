If you’ve ever been made to feel hideous or hated at any point in your life, you may be able to relate a bit with the vilified “Other” in horror so let’s talk about the marginalized perspective.
While the genre may have established conventions for who deserves to live, subversions of those conventions have been happening for a long time. Perhaps the best-known example today is Get Out (2017) as it used the grammar of horror to illustrate problems of racism that persist today.
But going as far back as 1975 with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the appeal also lies in reclaiming horror as a point of pride. While Janet and Brad serve as our token “normal” characters, Dr. Frank-N-Furter and company celebrate the ways society has dictated them as freakish outcasts, and that continues to resonate with people.
So from the margins, horror–and by extension, Halloween–is an opportunity to embrace yourself in a world that doesn’t accept you.