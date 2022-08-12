Two recent incidents made me realize that I am not the only man prone to freak injuries.
According to an Associated Press story, the Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach injured himself last week while walking to the mound. Who knew that was hazardous to one’s health?
The 44-year-old coach apparently pulled a calf muscle and had to return to the dugout.
A couple of days after I read about the coach’s injury, I saw a video on Instagram showing a professional cyclist proposing to his girlfriend. He got on one knee and began proposing but had to abruptly stop because his leg started cramping. Ouch! Fortunately, he stopped cramping after a couple of minutes and was able to resume the proposal.
Now I won’t feel so bad when I injure myself simply by rolling over in bed, which I have done a couple of times!