Seeing photos in the Yuma Sun and in social media of Yuma’s Veterans Day Parade, I noted almost all the participants and many of the spectators had on face masks.
In the context of a celebration of military service and patriotism, it struck me as a patriotic act wearing mask to an event that traditionally brings together huge crowds of onlookers.
In the morning of the Saturday before the parade, I happened to drive by another event that brought together people, a kids’ athletic event taking place at Kennedy Park.
Admittedly the parade traditionally draws a much larger crowd, but the game nonetheless had a turnout of dozens of people. The children on the field weren’t wearing masks – and I could see why – but neither was the wide majority of people watching them play.
There’s been a lot of data about the effectiveness of masks in protecting oneself from COVID-19. I don’t pay attention to the arguing. It can’t hurt to wear a mask, and I figure it hedges my bet against the plague.