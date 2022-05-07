As someone who writes for a profession, I think I encounter a wide range of assumptions about my own perception of the job and how I manage it. And the funny thing is that people tend to be quite off since they might not consider disability or inner struggles like impostor syndrome. But you know, writers do come in all forms and have their own challenges.
As a neurodivergent writer, I benefit from unorthodox thinking and perspectives, but I also struggle with the challenge of routine and in some cases, getting started. Writing is my life and I love it so much, yet when it comes to having ADHD, I also relate to the famous quote: “I hate to write, but I love having written.”
So every time someone compliments me, it comes as a genuine surprise since I only see flaws, but I’ve met lots of kind readers who think otherwise. So thank you, readers. I appreciate you all!