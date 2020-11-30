Gerardo Sanchez, the mayor of San Luis, Ariz., has been vocal lately in his criticism of the ongoing closure of the port of entry into his city as part of measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.
He has a valid point.
Sealing the border doesn’t take into account the livelihoods of merchants in San Luis whose customers all or mostly all come from neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. Those business people can’t afford to socially distance from shoppers.
I have no clue what the coronavirus infection rate is in San Luis Rio Colorado and throughout Sonora. According to that state’s health ministry, the incidence of COVID-19 there is far lower than here. But I have a hunch cases are grossly undercounted, owing to the fact testing is not as widely done across the border and a lot of people might not afford to seek medical care when they experience symptoms.
In any case, keeping the border shut is like closing the proverbially barn door after the horse is gone. COVID-19 arrived in Yuma County months ago and it’s resurged with a vengeance this fall – across the nation as well as here.
Why not just let shoppers come across again and make them comply with the same coronavirus mediation measures the rest of us are following?