I gather most people in law enforce-ment will be glad to see the end of 2020, and not just because of COVID-19.
Their image was tarnished this year by excesses within their ranks – the officers who restrained George Floyd perhaps being the most notable case. His death sparked nationwide protests and calls to defund the police.
Yet many among us, around the nation and right here in Yuma County, can point to examples of their service to us.
I was happy to see a Yuma County sheriff’s deputy show up at my door a few weeks ago. We in my household had laid down a cellphone in public and forgot to pick it up. When we went back for it, it was gone.
It turns out a Good Samaritan turned it in to YCSO, which brought it to our door. The thing is, it took deputies a couple of hours’ worth of sleuthing to track down the rightful owner.
Our lives would have gone on just fine without that phone, but it’s a reminder that law enforcement people serve us in big and small ways.