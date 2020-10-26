I’ve noticed that people in and around Yuma decorate for Halloween a lot more than do those in other places I used to live.
And it may be my imagination, but it seems people have put out a lot more decorations this year than before. If that’s so, maybe it’s because people are so tired of being restricted by the pandemic that they want to blow off steam, that they’ve decided a virus won’t stop them from living their lives.
The exhibits are elaborate. I’m not just talking about Happy Halloween banners hung out for passers-by to see. Life-size skeletons are set out in front yards. Inflatable goblins and phantoms arise in grand scale, dwarfing the surrounding plants in the landscaping. Some displays even come with haunting sound effects to help set the mood for the occasion.
I also see lawn decorations of different kinds that reflect the season: campaign signs.
I see signs for Trump and Biden, but most I see are for Trump. I don’t know if that reflects the views of most people in the neighborhood, or if Biden supporters don’t feel a need to post signs.
But given the polarization in the presidential campaign, followers of either candidate no doubt think the other is a horror show.