"To Kill a Mockingbird" made Harper Lee an overnight literary sensation. She won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, and today, more than a half century later, it remains on many lists of must-read books. It remains relevant in an era when racial divisions persist.
People who loved the novel awaited her second. Lee declined to write it. She had decided she didn't want the pressure of trying to outdo herself, says author Marja Mills in "The Mockingbird Next Door," a memoir I recently read and can recommend.
Her earnings from "To Kill a Mockingbird" allowed Lee to live comfortably, if not extravagantly. She eschewed fame and avoided gawkers who sought her out in the rural Alabama home where she was born.
Mills, a former Chicago Tribune reporter, managed to befriend Lee and earn her confidence, enough so to write the memoir.
In the end, Lee merely insisted on living life on her own terms. That's something we can all aspire to. All of us who aren't going to become overnight sensations.