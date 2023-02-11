Exhibit

Foothills Library patrons take in the annual Art & Poetry Exhibition. The exhibit returns to the library at 13226 E. South Frontage Road March 7-11.

 PHOTO COURTESY YUMA COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT

The visual arts inspire creativity in verse in an exhibition to be unveiled to the public at the Foothills Library.

Paintings, ceramics, photographs, leather work and art in other media will be paired with poetry, all following a common theme, in the 7th annual Arts & Poetry Exhibition that will be on display beginning March 7 at the library at 13226 E. South Frontage Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you