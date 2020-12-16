The coronavirus isn’t going to interrupt the tradition of parading around the Foothills in cars, pickups, buggies and other vehicles decorated for the holiday season.
COVID-19 or not, the 34th annual Foothills Parade of Lights will take place over three consecutive nights starting Friday.
Organizers of the event are inviting residents to deck their vehicles with holiday lights and other decorations and get in line – or just pick a safe, socially distanced place to sit and watch the parade go by.
The parade will pass through Foothills residential neighborhoods on the south side of Interstate 8 on Friday night. On Saturday night it’s slated to visit nine recreational vehicle parks and some residential streets on the south side. On Sunday night it travels to portions of Mesa del Sol and to seven RV parks on the north side of the freeway.
People planning to be part of the parade need to be at the staging location at 46th Street and Foothills Boulevard no later that 5 p.m. each of the three days, says Rudy Wallace, a member of the parade’s steering committee. The parade gets under way after participants listen in on a 5:30 p.m. safety session conducted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
“The parade leaves exactly at 6 p.m.,” Wallace said. “The RV parks have us timed.”
Based on the past year’s experience, he expects the largest participation by vehicles in the parade to take place Friday or Saturday.
“We have had a high of 110 (vehicles) before.”
For reasons related to the pandemic, organizers are asking people planning to drive in the parade to register online. The registration form can be found at https://ff6849.aidaform.com/fhlp-registration
At a time when the coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of events that bring together people in large crowds, committee members debated whether to go ahead with the parade, Wallace said. Ultimately they decided it would be safe for participants since they would be riding in separate vehicles.
Mask use will be required of participants while attending the mandatory safety meetings, or if they step outside their vehicles before the start of the parade.
As for the spectators, the routes followed by the parade each of the three nights allow from them to practice social distancing, Wallace said. Since the routes are publicized in advance, he said, spectators have the option of driving to locations where they can watch the parade from inside their vehicles.
Conceding the difficulty of enforcing mask and social distancing protocols, the committee says it hopes “all viewers this year will use precautions so they will be around to view the parade next year.”
Any street-legal vehicle that travels at least 35 mph is allowed in the parade, Wallace said. Vehicles must be decorated in a holiday theme.
Drivers are not allowed to drink alcohol prior or during the parade.
Also, no one riding in a parade vehicle is permitted to throw out candy to people watching from the side of the road. The reason for that rule is to avoid the risk of a spectator being hit by the next vehicle in line while rushing into the street to get the sweets. Last year, a child almost was struck, Wallace said.
“If you want to throw candy, you better have deep pockets, because no one’s going to bail you out of a lawsuit.”
The Foothills Parade of Lights dates back to 1986, when eight dune buggies were strung together with rope and illuminated by a single generator for the inaugural event. It was expanded to cover three consecutive nights and comprise 100 or more vehicles.
To see maps of each night’s parade route or for more information, visit the Facebook page for Foothills Parade of Lights or Nextdoor.com.