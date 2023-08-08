SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Five hundred kids returned to school with a new pair of tennis shoes purchased with donations from the community.
They also went back with pencils, notebooks, paper and other school supplies also purchased from contributions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Five hundred kids returned to school with a new pair of tennis shoes purchased with donations from the community.
They also went back with pencils, notebooks, paper and other school supplies also purchased from contributions.
The shoes and classroom supplies were handed out Aug. 1 to elementary and high school students who arrived by car in front of the home of San Luis resident Gary Snyder in the Los Alamos subdivision.
This marks the fifth year that Snyder and volunteers have handed out the supplies to help parents with the costs of their kids’ educations.
This year, for the first time, they also distributed 500 pairs of tennis shoes purchased with money from Snyder and donations from the community.
The volunteers began at 5 p.m. handing out the shoes and school supplies to the kids who remained in vehicles that stopped in front of Snyder’s house.
The supply of shoes was exhausted long before that last vehicle left, but, said Snyder, everyone got something.
“In the end not one of the families went away with empty hands, because everyone got bags with school supplies that we were also giving out.”
Snyder was hoping families would bring worn tennis shoes to exchange for the new ones, but the volunteers got only five pairs back. The used shoes were to be donated to Crossroads Mission.
Mostly sunny. Hot. High 107F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low around 85F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny skies. High 106F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.