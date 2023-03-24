A former municipal police chief in San Luis Rio Colorado was fatally shot in the Sonora city of Puerto Peñasco Thursday morning.
Luis Manuel Lugo Durón, 54, was exercising at La Milla sports complex in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, when he was gunned down about 9 a.m. by unknown assailants, according to the Sonora attorney general’s office.
“The first investigations establish that subjects fired shots at (Lugo Durón) from a sedan vehicle,” the attorney general’s office said in a news release. “Various clues were collected at the scene. A search operation (to find) those responsible is under way.”
Lugo Durón served as chief of the municipal police department in San Luis Rio Colorado from September 2019 to September 2022.
He was a former head of investigations for Sonora state police under then-Gov. Guillermo Padres., and also served as municipal police chief in Puerto Peñasco from 2012 to 2015, in Guaymas, Son., for part of 2019, and in Nogales, Son.
News media in San Luis Rio Colorado reported that he split his time between homes in Puerto Peñasco and San Luis, Ariz, in retirement.
No suspects had been arrested in the killing as of Thursday afternoon.