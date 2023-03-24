LUGO DURON (copy)

Luis Manuel Lugo Durón, a former police chief in San Luis Rio Colorado, was gunned Thursday morning in Rocky Point, Son.

FILE PHOTO

A former municipal police chief in San Luis Rio Colorado was fatally shot in the Sonora city of Puerto Peñasco Thursday morning.

Luis Manuel Lugo Durón, 54, was exercising at La Milla sports complex in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, when he was gunned down about 9 a.m. by unknown assailants, according to the Sonora attorney general’s office.

