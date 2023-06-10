Former San Luis City Councilwoman Africa Luna Carrasco is spending the first of 15 weekend sentences in the Yuma County jail after pleading guilty to hit and run.
Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson on Thursday sentenced Luna Carrasco to 30 days in jail, to be served on successive weekends through Sept. 17.
Nelson also sentenced her to probation for 36 months.
In an agreement with prosecutors in March, Luna Carrasco pleaded guilty to one count of failure to remain at the scene of an injury accident on Aug. 26, 2021, at Avenue C and County 19th Street.
A 2012 Honda belonging to Luna-Carrasco was involved in the accident in which two other people were injured. According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the Honda left the scene without rendering aid or exchanging information with the other motorists.
YCSO investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later on the day of the accident, and the councilwoman told them her car had been stolen. But the San Luis Police Department said she never filed a stolen vehicle report.
Luna Carrasco was identified as the driver of the Honda by witnesses from a picture taken by San Luis police.
She was first elected to the city council in 2010 and won re-election in 2014 and 2018. She was serving as vice mayor at the time of the accident. She did not seek re-election when her third term ended in 2022.