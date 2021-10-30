You can sample some of the state’s best brews on Nov. 6 in return for supporting Fort Yuma Rotary programs that benefit the community.
The Fort Yuma Rotary Club is hosting its seventh annual Penitentiary Pint Fest from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yuma Territorial Prison Park, 220 Prison Hill Road.
For the price of ticket, people 21 and older get 24 four-ounce samples of beer from brewers from around Arizona, said Kari Tatar, the club’s president-elect.
“Or if you have one favorite, you can have it 24 times,” she said.
Also available will be samples of hard cider and tequila, but Tatar said the festival is about live music and food as well as spirits.
Playing at the festival will be Rated R, a Yuma classic and alternative rock band. Fort Yuma Rotarians will offer grilled Kammann Sausage on a stick, and a taco truck will also be serving food.
Admission is limited to 500, since capacity of the park is limited, Tatar said.
Presale tickets can be purchased for $45 at www.fortyumarotary.org or by calling Tatar at 928-287-5854. Those with a military ID can purchase tickets for $40. Tickets at the gate are $55.
Designated drivers get in for $15.
Proceeds from the event go for Fort Yuma Rotary programs that benefit the community and schools as well as for college scholarships awarded high school seniors in the area. Last year, the club gave out 14 scholarships, Tatar said.
The festival, she said, has raised “well over $40,000 over the past seven years. I’m probably low-balling it there.”