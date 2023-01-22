SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Seniors can get tips for protecting themselves against fraud and other risks in a public forum here on on Jan. 26.

Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a social service organization in south Yuma County, will present the forum scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the San Luis Senior Center, 790 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. The forum will be in Spanish and will be free and open to the public.

