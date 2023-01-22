SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Seniors can get tips for protecting themselves against fraud and other risks in a public forum here on on Jan. 26.
Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a social service organization in south Yuma County, will present the forum scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the San Luis Senior Center, 790 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. The forum will be in Spanish and will be free and open to the public.
Topics will cover substance abuse, the dangers of fentanyl, tobacco use prevention and how to avoid fraud, and is designed for seniors, particularly those who still care for children or teens.
“If they have grandchildren or nieces or nephews under their care, this forum will provide them with information about how to have a good conversation (with minors) to prevent substance abuse and tobacco use,” said Blanca Arce, coordinator of programs for parents for Campesinos Sin Fronteras.
“But they will also get information about fraud, given that older adults make up a population that is very vulnerable to that.”
Seniors are in a good position to influence youth for the better, she said.
“In our culture, grandparents still have authority and are listened to by youth, and many older adults, at least for awhile, have responsibility for grandchildren or nieces or nephews, so they can start a conversation with them.”
Campesinos staff will address the topics of fentanyl and substance abuse in the forum, while personnel from the Yuma County Health Department will talk about the dangers of tobacco. The San Luis Police Department will cover fraud and fraud prevention.
For more information about the forum, call Campesinos Sin Fronteras at 928-627-5995.