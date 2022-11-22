The accident that claimed the lives of four Yuma-area musicians occurred in northeastern New Mexico early Friday morning when the van in which they were traveling rolled over and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck, according to police.
Members of Los Chicos del 512, a tribute band for the late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, were on their way to a performance later that night at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kan., when the accident occurred.
The tribute group’s Facebook page and a GoFundMe page set up for the victims identified the fatality victims as Ricardo Madrid, Leo Neblina, Andres Sandoval and Ruben Hernandez.
The GoFundMe page identified the driver of the van as Joel Mana Gonzalez and said he was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Also injured was Keila Martinez, vocalist for the band, according to the Gadsden Elementary School District, for which Martinez works as a counselor. She was hospitalized for her injuries.
New Mexico State Police said the initial investigation indicated that the Ford E-450 van was pulling a trailer north on Interstate 25 when it left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its side in the southbound lanes of the highway near the community of Wagon Mound, in the northeastern corner of the state.
A Chevrolet pickup traveling south on I-25 struck the van, police said.
The van was carrying eight people, four of whom were pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner, police said. The driver and three other passengers were taken to a hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.
Police were not confirming the names of the victims Monday pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, police said.
The accident remains under investigation.
According to the GoFundMe page, Madrid and Sandoval were slated to perform in Dodge City at a concert in tribute to Selena Quintanilla, while Hernandez and Neblina were scheduled to perform in tribute to Mana, a popular Spanish rock band from Mexico.
The head of the arena in Dodge City was not immediately available for comment Monday.
Previously this year Chicos del 512 performed at venues around Arizona, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, according to the band’s website.
Aside from being director and keyboardist for the band, Madrid was director of the adult education program in the Somerton Elementary School District, while Neblina was a music teacher in the Gadsden district and head of the district’s student mariachi group.
Laura Noel, superintendent of the Somerton Elementary School District, said the district was notified Friday of Madrid’s death.
“This is very sad news for everyone,” Noel said. “He had been working with us since 2000. He was a very dedicated teacher and he did an excellent job directing the Adult Education Department.”
Rocio Godoy, the executive secretary for the Gadsden district, said the district was notified of the accident and of Neblina’s death on Friday.
Apart from playing with Chicos del 512, Neblina played bass with the Yuma Jazz Company.