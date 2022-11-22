The accident that claimed the lives of four Yuma-area musicians occurred in northeastern New Mexico early Friday morning when the van in which they were traveling rolled over and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck, according to police.

Members of Los Chicos del 512, a tribute band for the late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, were on their way to a performance later that night at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kan., when the accident occurred.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you