SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city got a reminder late last week of the recurring problem of violence with the death of four young males in what appeared to be execution-style slayings.
The bodies of victims, ranging in age from 17 to 24, were found Thursday night lined up in row at an unhabited building on 9th Street on the city’s south side, according to news media in San Luis Rio Colorado. Each had been shot in the back of the head.
State police on Friday confirmed the slayings, saying they had been carried out in execution style at the site where the bodies were found. No suspects have been arrested in the killings.
The slayings brought to five the number of homicides recorded in the border city across from Yuma County that has become the scene over the past two years of spiking violence attributed to drug trafficking an organized crimes.
Only one killing was recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado in August, while eight were recorded in July.
Semaforo Delictivo, a civil organization in Mexico that tracks crime rates around that nation, said 37 slayings occurred in San Luis Rio Colorado from January through August, down from 52 recorded during the same eight-month period of 2019.
Earlier this month, a woman was fatally shot, while, in a separate case, the remains of a slaying victim was found near the city’s wastewater treatment plant on the southwest corner of San Luis Rio Colorado.