SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A gun battle between suspected rival gangs left four people dead here Wednesday night.
Three of the slain were found in a bullet-riddled Jeep at Hidalgo Avenue and 13th Street, while the fourth was found in the street a block away at Madero Avenue and 13th Street, municipal police said.
Neighbors called 911 to report the shootout, and paramedics who rushed to scene found the four already dead, police said.
Sonora state police who secured the scene found three rifles, two pistols, a pair of bulletproof vests and another tactical vest containing magazines for the weapons.
Names of the slain have not been released, and no arrests had been made as of Thursday in connection with what police said was a battle between rival criminal organizations.
The shootout came on the heels of a slaying of a couple on Tuesday. The victims, whose names were not released, were found dead in a car parked on Tuxpan Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets.
According to Sonora’s Public Safety Ministry, there have been eight homicides so far this month in San Luis Rio Colorado and 14 in February.
The authorities attribute much of the bloodshed to fighting among members of rival drug cartels and other criminal groups.