Police arrive at the scene of a shootout Wednesday night that claimed four victims in San Luis Rio Colorado.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A gun battle between suspected rival gangs left four people dead here Wednesday night.

Three of the slain were found in a bullet-riddled Jeep at Hidalgo Avenue and 13th Street, while the fourth was found in the street a block away at Madero Avenue and 13th Street, municipal police said.

