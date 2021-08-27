SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The four city council members here who ousted the city administrator are now targeted in a petition drive to vote them out of office.
San Luis resident Gilbert Zarate recently began circulating petitions to recall Vice Mayor Africa-Luna Carrasco and council members Luis Cabrera, Jose Ponce and Gloria Torres.
Zarate said the ouster of Tadeo A. De La Hoya, harmed the continuity of city government, and said the four council members should have been forthcoming about why they wanted the administrator out.
“It was not the time, given all the projects that are taking place, like that of customs,” he said, referring to De La Hoya’s participation in talks with federal officials and the city’s counterparts on the Mexican side regarding future expansions of the U.S. and Mexican border crossings to handle growing traffic between the two nations.
“The one who has been involved in all those projects is Tadeo. He has the knowledge about the needs of the city.”
In an interview, Zarate added that the council members “gave no reason or motive for why he is being fired. These four people owe an explanation to all of the residents.”
Last month, the San Luis City Council voted 4-3 to place De La Hoya on administrative leading pending negotiation of a severance agreement with him. The dissenting votes were cast by Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and Councilman Matias Rosales and Mario Buchanan Jr.
De La Hoya’s departure was finalized on Aug. 19, when, by a similar vote, the council approved the pact that was negotiated. Zarate had previously warned the council members he would start a recall if they went ahead with the removal of the administrator.
Zarate needs to collect a minimum of 447 signatures from registered voters in San Luis for each of the four. If he does that, they would have the option of defending their council seats in a special election or stepping down before the end of their terms. Zarate’s petition drive comes a little more than a month after Ponce and Torres survived an earlier recall attempt against them. San Luis resident Gary Snyder launched a recall effort against them in March but suspended it in July.
“The recall is a tool that the government gives to the constituents to protest,” Ponce said. “Clearly in San Luis some have abused it, but it doesn’t bother me. In any case, this is my last term on the council.”
Said Torres: “Anyone has the right to initiate a recall petition. In all this time, the people know the work (I have done), and they know that the decisions we make are the best for the city.”
While some people are demanding a full explanation about why De La Hoya was forced out, Torres said, the severance agreement approved by both him and council prohibits the council member for making their reasons public.
At the time of the vote to force him out, Cabrera said he believed City Hall needed a change in administration at a time of rapid growth of San Luis. He doubled down on that explanation in an interview this week.
“I am comfortable with the decision I made,” Cabrera said. “I don’t have any interest other than the well-being of the city. San Luis no longer is a small city. We need an administrator with the education and experience to innovate and continue with the growth.
“This person is within his right to promote the recall if he thinks we are wrong, but I would ask voters to analyze it before signing (a petition). They elected us to make the best decisions for the city, and this one was not easy. But ultimately it will benefit all of the community.”
Luna-Carrasco could not be reached for comment.