A bilingual team from Arizona State University and Equality Health Foundation is in San Luis, Ariz., this morning to give free saliva tests for COVID-19 to the public.
Tests will be given until 9 a.m. in tents located in two locations, one on Main Street next to the border and the other located in a parking lot at Avenue D and Main Street.
People can register online for the tests at https://www.equalityhealthfoundation.org/equality/, although no one who does not register will be turned away.
ASU and the Equality Health Foundation, a Phoenix-based non-profit organization, are administering the tests thanks to a $4.7 million grant given by the National Institutes of Health to provide testing in communities around Arizona identified as lacking access to COVID-19 testing.
Assisting in the testing in San Luis are Campesinos Sin Fronteras, San Luis Walk-In Clinic, city of San Luis and Helping Families in Need.
On Friday, ASU and Equality Health Foundation will be administering free saliva tests only to elderly and disabled residents of subsidized housing complexes operated in San Luis by the Comite de Bienestar.