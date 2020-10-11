SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Helping the needy across the border has become an ongoing mission of the Frontera Rotary Club.
Most recently the club from San Luis, Ariz., delivered food and toiletries to 120 families in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.,
Donated food included beans, rice, cooking oil and other staples. Also collected for the families were soap, household cleaning items and face masks.
Eighty of the families are those whose livelihoods depend on salvaging recycleable materials from the Mexican border city’s sanitary landfill. The remaining food donations went to other needy families in the city.
The Rotary club next plans to deliver food to residents of El Barrote, a tiny rural community southwest of San Luis Rio Colorado.
In May the Frontera Rotary club and the Club Rotario del Desierto of San Luis Rio Colorado pooled their resources to donate personal protection equipment for Red Cross personnel and for medical workers in a hospital and a medical clinic in the Mexican border city.
In 2020 the two clubs also joined in raising funds to purchase a water purifier for a school in San Luis Rio Colorado, and Arizona club hopes to deliver purifiers to more schools across the border in the months ahead.