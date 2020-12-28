SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Students here will be exposed to careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a summer program funded by the federal government and overseen by the University of Arizona.
UA recently received a $790,000 grant that it sought in partnership with Arizona Western College and Imperial Valley College, and with the backing of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. (GYEDC) and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is aimed at boosting what is seen as a shortage of professionals in the fields of STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – in Yuma and Imperial counties.
Of the grant amount, $17,000 will go to the Gadsden Elementary School District, which serves elementary and middle and junior high school students in San Luis and neighboring Gadsden.
The money will be used in a two-year summer program designed to instill in junior high students in San Luis an interest in the careers in the STEM fields.
Belinda Boblett, the Gadsden district’s director of school improvement, said the money will enable the district to build on efforts already undertaken with the university and Arizona Western College to expose young people to STEM careers.
“This is very good for us,” she said. “It’s something we have been doing with the UA and AWC for years, and now we can make it bigger.”
In three-week session in each of the next two summers, seventh- and eighth-grade students not only will take classes in the STEM fields from college and university instructors but will also get practical experience in such activities as planting and tending a school garden and conducting laboratory experiments.
Up to 160 students will be able to take in each of the two summer sessions, which are aimed at stimulating them to continue their studies in STEM subjects in high school.
Linda Coronado, the Gadsden district’s director of state and federal programs, is hopeful the program will address a need for professionals in the agriculture in a region where, ironically, farming is the leading industry.
“The two teachers who wrote (the plan for the summer program) say that even though we are surrounded by fields, we don’t pay attention to them, that (students) only see the side of the farm workers and the work season in that industry, but not the science behind all that, nor the need for specialists in different areas of agriculture.”
The district’s Southwest Junior High School will serve as the site for the student garden to be created and tended in the summer sessions, while a computer lab will be set up at San Luis Middle High School as part of the program.
The district’s food services program will oversee the school garden.
“We are very excited,” said Gloria Esquivel, nutrition coordinator for Southwest Food Service Excellence, the company that provides food services for Gadsden schools. “There are many things the students can learn through a school garden. They can learn how plants develop, about insects, about nutrition. This will also be an opportunity to involve other partners in the community and from the industry.”
Beginning in May, Gadsden district teachers will receive training from UA and AWC instructors to be able to instruct students in the summer program that will begin in July.