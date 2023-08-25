SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden Elementary School District has received a $5 million grant it will use to hire teacher aides and give district employees a pay raise.

The district that serves San Luis and Gadsden applied for the grant earlier this year and was notified recently by Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office that it was approved to receive the money.

