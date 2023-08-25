SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden Elementary School District has received a $5 million grant it will use to hire teacher aides and give district employees a pay raise.
The district that serves San Luis and Gadsden applied for the grant earlier this year and was notified recently by Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office that it was approved to receive the money.
The grant is part of federal money the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress and signed by President Biden to promote economy recovery during the pandemic.
“They recognize that the teachers have worked very hard to raise standards, but they also know that there are students who have fallen behind and need to be brought up to the academic level,” said Linda Coronado, the district’s director of federal and state programs.
The district says it will use part of the money to hire two instructional assistants for each of the district’s schools, to provide full-time hours for the part-time parent outreach positions at each school, and to add 10 hours to the schedules of instructional aides who work in special education.
The Gadsden school board also instructed the district administration to allocate some of the money for employee raises.
“It’s a lot of money, but there are a lot of restrictions on its use,” Gadsden Superintendent Lizette Esparza said. “Unfortunately we can’t use it for capital (improvement). All of it has to be used for direct instruction of the children.”
Coronado said district officials are working on a plan for the pay raises, subject to final approval by the school board.