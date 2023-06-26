SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden Elementary School District has been given a six-month extension by state lawmakers to strengthen accounting safeguards found to be lax in a 2020 audit.
The Joint Legislative Audit Committee, meeting Wednesday in Phoenix, set the Dec. 31 deadline following a hearing in which state Auditor General’s staff said the district that serves San Luis had yet to remedy five of the 13 deficiencies cited in the audit done three years ago.
Lawmakers did not discuss the consequences of not meeting the deadline, but Gadsden officials said they are confident they will fix all the remaining deficiencies by then.
Auditor General Lindsey Perry, addressing the committee, said the Gadsden district has taken longer than normal to carry out recommendations by her office to fix lax accounting procedures. Typically, most local governments or school districts need no more than 24 months to fully comply with audits.
“Our expectation is that the majority of those recommendations would be implemented in those 24 months. We have a rate of implementation that is very good, 80% after those 24 months. In the case of Gadsden, we are at 36 months. The school district is responsible (for complying with) our recommendations.”
The issues yet to be remedied relate mainly to the failure to record and document maintenance performed on its district school buses and lax controls on fuel and supplies managed by the district’s transportation department.
Andrew Wilder, communications director for the state House of Representatives’ Republican majority caucus, said the committee will meet before the end of the year to evaluate the district’s progress in fulfilling the recommendations.
“While there are not specific prescriptions in law, the committee has the authority to consider a spectrum of potential recommendations it could act on, if necessary, to address any unresolved compliance by the district,” he said.
Lizette Esparza, Gadsden superintendent, said in a telephone interview following the hearing that the district will meet the December deadline.
“With the progress that we have made, I believe that the (additional) time they gave us is reasonable to finish implementing the recommendations. They are in the process of being carried out and I am sure that we will finish doing it in time.”
But several committee members – among them state Reps. Matt Gress and Beverly Pingerelli and Sen. Anthony Kern, all Republicans – had questions for Perry, her staff and Gadsden officials about even those deficiencies that have been corrected to the satisfaction of the auditor general’s staff.
They focused, for example, on the Gadsden school board’s practice over multiple years of holding its annual retreats in Coronado, Calif.
In the 2020 audit, the Auditor General’s Office said the board would have saved itself more than $65,000 in travel costs had it had the retreats in the Yuma area. Further, auditors found, the meetings broke the state’s Open Meeting Law by taking place in out-of-state destination that residents could not conveniently travel to.
In a followup report, the Auditor General’s Office said the the school board has corrected that violation by now having its retreats in San Luis.
Lawmakers also had questions about a finding in the audit that the district was allowing its accounting system users to initiate and complete payroll transactions without another employee reviewing and approving those transactions.
The audit found that by failing to provide adequate oversight or ensure separation of payroll responsibilities, the district enabled an employee to alter the payroll system to steal district funds. The employee was later prosecuted and sentenced to serve three years supervised probation and pay $7,791 in restitution to the district.
Rosy Ballesteros, the Gadsden district’s human resources director, said new procedures are in place to ensure proper oversight of payroll transactions, and said the district is putting in place additional financial controls.
Esparza, in an interview, said the deficiencies found in the audit preceded her appointment as district superintendent in 2021, but said she and other district officials are committed to remedying all remaining issues cited in the audit.
“All those decisions were made when I wasn’t there. I inherited those problems and we are fixing them, implementing each of the recommendations.”
Luis Marquez, president of the Gadsden board, said he, too, is confident the district’s administration will resolve each deficiency cited in the audit.
“It is a young administation,” he said, “(Esparza) and the assistant superintendent have been in their positions hardly two years, but they are doing a very good job.”