SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden Elementary School District has been given a six-month extension by state lawmakers to strengthen accounting safeguards found to be lax in a 2020 audit.

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee, meeting Wednesday in Phoenix, set the Dec. 31 deadline following a hearing in which state Auditor General’s staff said the district that serves San Luis had yet to remedy five of the 13 deficiencies cited in the audit done three years ago.

