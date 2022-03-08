SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city’s elementary school district is being honored nationally for a program it offers to expose gifted students to college-level instruction.
The Gadsden Elementary School District in April will receive the National School Board Association’s Magna Award. It is one of five recipients nationally in the category for districts with enrollments of fewer than 5,000 students.
The Magna Award “honors school districts in the nation for their programs that remove barriers to achievement in underserved communities,” the association said in a news release.
Founded in 1940, the National School Board Association (NSBA) is a federation of state education associations around the nation whose mission is to improve public education through the leadership of local school boards.
For the past 15 years, the Gadsden district has had its Early College Program, which helps gifted and promising students fulfill their dreams of obtaining a college education.
As part of the program, the district administers the ACT college entrance exam to current students to identify those who, while still in elementary school, qualify to take college-level summer courses offered through Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Talented Youth program. The Gadsden program also provides after-school tutoring in advanced mathematics for students in the fifth and sixth grades.
More than 2,500 students have taken part in the Early College Program, thanks to more than $7.5 million in scholarships provided over the years by Johns Hopkins.
“This honor for the program is for the students who do all the work and for their teachers,” said Homero Chavez, director of the Early College Program. “They deserve all the credit.”
Chavez said earning the Magna Award is important in part because it attracts the attention of national organizations dedicated to gifted education, including those that could provide grants or other resources in the future to the Gadsden program.
“This award is given to districts in underserved communities, but I don’t think ours is that,” said Chavez. “The (Gadsden) district and school board have done everything possible so that the program has the resources to serve these children, so they develop their potentials.”
The district’s school board and its superintendent, Lizette Esparza, are scheduled to be presented the award during the NSBA’s annual conference in San Diego April 2-4.