SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Eighth-grade students here are taking an advanced English class for college credit in a trial program offered by the Gadsden Elementary School District and Arizona Western College.
Twenty eighth-graders are enrolled in the inaugural year of the English 100 class offered by the district and AWC.
The district and the college already collaborate in providing an dvanced, college-level math class for about 80 students as part of the district's Early College Program.
"When we had the opportunity to begin the program of math classes in 2006, y we already foresaw also starting a college-level English class, because what we wanted was to establish this balance," said Homero Chavez, coordinator of the Gadsden district's Early College Program.
Chavez said the opportunity to offer the English 100 class came about thanks to AWC's involvement and to Daniel Herrera, an AWC Enligh professor who is teaching the class. The students now in the class will advance in January to the English 101 class, also taught by Herrera.
"We have talked about it for a long time," Chavez said. "We didn't do it because there aren't many teachers at the college who are available for this class. The class that professor Herrera teaches is exclusively for kids in the Gadsden district. He comes to work with these kids,and the great thing about this is that we are working with kids in the eighth grade, kids of high learning, high performance. What we want to do is is have these kids ultimately leave with knowledge of advanced English and with college credit."
The students are eighth-graders who previously scored high in English on the state academic performance test.
Herrera, who previously taught at San Luis Middle School, said the English 100 and 101 classes not only help students refine their composition skills but open the door to literature study.
"Writing is the most difficult part of language," he said. "It's a challege. (Students) reach Composition 101 and 102 at the high school level, but when they get to college, they have to take it all over again. With this we are skipping that step."
Having completed the advanced English classes, said Chavez, "the kids can take classes in the social sciences, in the humanities. They are transferable classes to college and require the kids to come prepared because they demand a high level of writing, so doors open to more opportunities."
Gadsden students already take elementary and intermediate algebra classes in the Early College Program, which beginning in January will offer a precalculus class as well.
The district also plans to offer classes in psychology, chemistry, biology and other sciences sometime in the future as part of the program, Chavez said.
"We want the kids to be ready to take advantage of this type of program, instead of falling into an academic paralysis in which they can't do anything because the program aren't there for them," said Chavez. "We want them to continue on."