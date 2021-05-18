SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Teachers and other employees in the Gadsden Elementary School District will receive between $1,000 and $5,000 on top of their regular pay in return for staying in their jobs in the next school year.
Under an incentive package approved by district’s governing board, teachers and other certified employees who are salaried will receive an extra $5,000, while non-certified employees who are paid hourly wages will receive an additional $3,000.
Part-time employees will receive $1,500, while those working less than 19 hours a week in the district will get $1,000.
The district consists of six elementary, one middle and one junior high school serving San Luis and the nearby community of Gadsden.
Lizette Esparza, the district’s acting superintendent, said most employees will receive the incentives, which will be paid out in two parts in November and May of 2022.
“All the employees will receive something if they were hired before Jan. 1 (of 2021),” she said. “We are looking at (giving) the retention incentive for three years, but the governing board approved it for at least one year.”
The money for the financial incentives comes from the district’s $5.3 million share of federal funding allocated to support education as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). Esparza said district officials are counting on the additional pay to forestall the loss of seasoned teachers and other employees.
“While we are one of the districts with the highest salaries in the county, teachers keep leaving us for other districts, especially those in California, where they offer higher pay and better benefits.”
The district will also use a portion of the money to purchase five new school buses and campus security cameras. Robert Bernhard, the Gadsden district’s finance director, said conditions for receiving the funds allow the money to be used for school improvements that promote student safety.
The CRRSAA funds are in additioal to the $1.3 million the district previously received under the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act (CARES). The district used its CARES funding to modify school offices and classrooms with personal protection equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as to purchase portable computers for students to use in distance learning during campus closures.