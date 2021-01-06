SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The administrative offices of the Gadsden Elementary School District will remain closed to the public indefinitely owning to confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff.
Superintendent Raymon Aguilera said nearly 20 employees of various offices in the administrative building have tested positive for the coronavirus at various times, even as the district has imposed rigorous measures to prevent spread of the virus.
“We have seen more employees in different departments who have gotten infected in the last month and a half, so we have made the decision to close public access” to the building, he said.
The closure of the building located at 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. began Monday and will remain in effect until further notice, he said.
As part of measures to contain the virus, half of employees in administrative offices will work from home on a rotating basis.
Parents and others who need to contact any of the administrative offices can do so by calling 928-627-6571 or 928-627-6545.
Meanwhile, the district is continuing to educate all its students online at least through Jan. 19.