Officials of the Gadsden Elementary School District turn over shovels of dirt in the ceremonial kickoff of a school access road paving project.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Work is under way in the final phase of a project to pave access roads to three schools in this city.

William Brooks Avenue is being paved from Union Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard in the second and final phase of the project being done by the Gadsden Elementary School District.

