SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Work is under way in the final phase of a project to pave access roads to three schools in this city.
William Brooks Avenue is being paved from Union Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard in the second and final phase of the project being done by the Gadsden Elementary School District.
The project began in 2018 following recurring complaints from residents about clouds of dust created by motorists dropping off and picking up students at San Luis Preschool, Arizona Desert Elementary and San Luis Middle School.
Sidewalks will be poured along William Brooks Avenue as part of the second-phase project estimated to cost nearly $1.2 million.
The district is financing the paving work revenue from its adjacent ways tax. State law allows school districts to levy the tax to pay for improvements to roads that serve as access to and from their schools.
In the first phase begun in 2018 and completed the following year, the district paved William Brooks north from Cesar Chavez to Union Street, and Union between Fourth Avenue and First Street.
That work provided Arizona Desert and San Luis Middle School fully paved connecting roads to Cesar Chavez Boulevard, a major roadway used by parents to go to and from the schools.
The second phase will connect San Luis Preschool to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.