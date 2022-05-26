SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden Elementary School District will use a new online learning platform to teach students who opt to take virtual rather than in-person classes next year.
The district that serves San Luis and Gadsden joined other districts around Yuma County and the state in teaching online classes in the spring of 2020 as COVID-19 cases mounted.
“The number of cases and deaths from the pandemic have dropped, and everything is indicating to us that things are moving quickly to normality,” the district’s assistant superintendent, Omar Duron, said. “Our projection is that next year there will be fewer students who remain in online learning.”
As the end of the current school year approaches, about 400 of the district’s students continue to learn online, about 100 fewer than at the start of the year.
Beginning with the 2022-23 year that begins in August, students who choose to remain at home will pursue their studies using the Bright Thinker internet platform, which, district officials said, allows them to learn at their own pace while being supervised by a facilitator who will handle technical problems and by two instructors.
Online students will not participate in in-person classes via Zoom.
“What we will do is supervise to make sure the students are progressing in the coverage of the content, that they enter the system regularly and that they don’t fall behind,” Duron said.
He and the district’s superintendent, Lizette Esparza, met recently with parents to discuss the platform change. Esparza urged parents to carefully consider whether to keep their children at home or send them to school.
“Before making a decision, it’s important that you consider that your children will (have advantages) in school that they won’t at home, one of them being emotional well-being and socialization,” she said.
“We understand that we have gone through a pandemic and there were situations (requiring students to stay home), but I’m going to ask that if you choose not to send your children to school that it be for a medical reason or because (children) truly fear COVID-19.”
Next year the only online students in the Gadsden district who will receive direct attention from the district’s teachers are those needing help with learning English.
Duron echoed Esparza in urging parents to think carefully before making their kids stay home. “Studies show that children learn more in school, so when they are studying online they are at a disadvantage.”
Children will have the flexibility to switch during the school year from online to in-person classes or vice versa.
Nearly 1,500 students in the district have already received their COVID-19 shots, and district officials said they will continue to enforce protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.