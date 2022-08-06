SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Teachers in the Gadsden Elementary School District will begin the new school year with an across-the-board raise of $2,280, thanks to added state funding the district is receiving based on enrollment.

The increase, approved recently by the district’s governing board, brings to $40,580 the base salary paid to teachers in elementary schools serving San Luis and neighboring Gadsden.

