SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Three members of the governing board of this city’s elementary school district are being targeted for recall by an unsuccessful candidate for a seat on the same board.
San Luis resident Gary Snyder earlier this month filed his application with the Yuma County Schools Superintendent’s office to circulate recall petitions against Gadsden Elementary School District board members Gloria Torres, Guillermina Fuentes and Rosa Varela.
“I decided to do it because of what has happened in the district in the last few years, and because they are the ones who most influence the decisions (of the board). They have not managed the board well and they have lost their credibility.”
Snyder cited an indictment returned in December against Fuentes in December accusing her of “ballot harvesting,” or illegally collecting early ballots from voters and delivering them for counting in the city’s primary election in August.
He said his recall attempt also was prompted by the severance package given by the governing board to outgoing Superintendent Ray Aguilera. Aguilera, whose resignation took effect this month, will continue to draw his salary through August. Torres, Fuentes and Varela were among four board members who voted to approve the package.
Snyder said he is also seeking the recall because the board has not adequately explained why it needed to spend more than $65,000 over five years on travel to Coronado Island for its annual retreats. The state Auditor General’s Office last year called the travel expenses wasteful and said the chosen location tended to prevent constituents from attending the retreats, which, by law, were open to the public.
Snyder also called the board’s decision to name Lizette Esparza, a Gadsden district principal, as acting superintendent of the district ethically questionable, given that she is Fuentes’ daughter. Fuentes did not take part in the vote to name Esparza to replace Aguilera.
“Besides that, they haven’t shown results that the schools are improving academically,” Snyder said. “I think that the time has come for a change on the governing board so that the district and San Luis schools can improve.”
Fuentes, while not discussing the indictment returned against her by the state grand jury, noted that she has only been accused of a crime.
“This person is trying to take advantage (of the situation),” she said, “but no court has decided that I am guilty. Snyder is bitter becaue he lost the city council race and then the race for the governing board.”
Snyder ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate in the August primary election for a council seat, and then lost out to Varela and Tadeo De La Hoya, both incumbents, in the race in November for two seats on the governing board.
As for her daughter, Fuentes said Esparza was the best choice to fill Aguilera’s seat while the district recruits applicants to fill the post permanently.
“She is the only person with credentials in the district for that post. The schools where my daughter became principal went up (academically) quickly. She not only has the accreditations, what she has accomplished has been through her work and effort to improve the schools.”
Fuentes and Torres said they have no plans to seek re-election when their terms end in 2022.
“In all these years my only interest has been to serve the community,” Torres said. “I believe we have achieved much for the good of the schools, our students and the parents.”
Torres urged residents in the district to carefully consider what the board has accomplished before signing a recall petition.
Varela has not commented on the recall.
Snyder has 120 days from March 12 to collect 1,237 signatures from qualified voters in the district to recall the incumbents. If he meets that deadline, the incumbents have the choice of resigning or defending their seats in a special election.