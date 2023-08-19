SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Luis Marquez, president of the elementary school district governing board here, could be forced to defend his seat in a recall election.
San Luis resident Mark Concha has taken out petitions to recall Marquez, who has served on the Gadsden Elementary School District’s board for 33 years, the last 25 as its president.
To force Marquez into a recall election, Concha must collect at least 777 petition signatures from registered voters living in the district within 120 days of Aug. 9, the date he took out the petitions from the Yuma County Schools Superintendent’s Office.
The district consists of nine schools that serve students in pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade in San Luis and neighboring Gadsden.
“The main reason that I decided to do this is because Mr. Marquez does not respect the teachers or students’ parents. He has not given good treatment to the teachers, who are the fundamental part of the education of our children,” he said.
“We need a change on the governing board so that young people with new ideas can be given an opportunity to serve,” said Concha, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the San Luis City Council in 2022.
Marquez rejected Concha’s calls for him to leave the school board.
“His arguments are invalid – I don’t know where he got them. There are no complaints against me,” said Marquez, noting that he was elected in November to a ninth consecutive term on the school board.
Marquez said he has maintained good relations with the district’s teachers and other employees, as well as with students’ families.
“I would ask people to think hard before they sign a (recall) petition. This is more about politics than anything else. I have always had an open door policy, just as the district has. We listen to the employees, to the parents, to the community.”
Concha previously targeted then-San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez in a recall petition drive in 2019. The effort failed when many of the petition signatures Concha collected were determined to be invalid.
Concha said he has learned from that experience and will make sure he has collected the required number of valid signatures to force Marquez’s recall.