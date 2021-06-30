SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Officials in this city’s elementary school district say they had no prior knowledge of allegations or suspicions of sexual conduct between a substitute music teacher and a student.
In a news conference Tuesday, Luis Marquez, president of the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board, and Lizette Esparza, the district’s interim superintent, on Tuesday rejected accusations the school board was aware of suspicions relating to Felix Francisco Armenta.
Armenta, 41, a long-term subsitute music teacher in the district, remains in the Yuma County jail on 14 felony charges of sexual conduct with a minor. He was arrested June 21 by San Luis police following an investigation into allegations made by a former student.
“We want to inform the community that the events of a week ago was a surprise for us,” Marquez said. “No one on the governing board or the administration knew about it. We became aware of it the day he was jailed.”
Marquez and Esparza sought to dispel rumors or accusations that the district was trying to protect Armenta.
“As a district we are much concerned with our children, our treasure, the future of our community,” he said. “A complaint is always investigated when it becomes known.
“Under Arizona law, all cases of abuses (of students) are reported to the police and the administration (of the district) is also notified,” he added. “But it is the police who investigate; we don’t do the investigations.”
Among rumors circulating on social media was one that the district had transferred Armenta to a different school in the district to protect him from allegations of sexual conduct with a minor at another campus.
In fact, said Esparza, Armenta was never assigned to a specific school but rather was part of a group of four music teachers rotated regularly among campuses in the district.
This week, the district removed Armenta’s name from a list of substitutes approved to teach in the next school year.
“Our priority is the children and our first job is to protect them before our employees,” Esparza said. “It is false that we knew of his case and that we transferred him. That is something that is never going to happen under this administration.”
Marquez and Esparza said state law requires teachers to report any suspected cases of abuse or harassment of students to both police and the district administration.
Prior to Armenta’s arrest, they said, only two complaints of improper conduct with students had been made against district employees during more than three decades. Investigations failed to turn up sufficient evidence to file formal charges in either of those cases, they said.
Esparza said two parents of students have contacted the district to voice concerns about the future of the district’s music program in the wake of Armenta’s arrest. She said the program is not at risk of being suspended.
Armenta’s responsibilities in the district included serving as an instructor in the district’s marching band and in its other musical groups. Independently of the district, he was part of a local rock band that included students, Esparza said.
“He had a group with students of the district and of the high school,” she said. “But the district cannot authorize that because it is after school hours. It was the parents who authorized that. The district had nothing to do with it when it was formed, and (band members) did not practice on school facilities.”
The district supervises the conduct of teachers on campus, she said, but not after hours away from the schools.
“Neither the governing board nor the administration has the power to know what happens in the lives of 600 adults,” Esparza said. “This is a case that unfortunately happened, but we don’t have control.”
Esparza said the district has offered counseling to its other music teachers who worked with Armenta. In the next school year, she added, the district will provide additional training for teachers to be able to spot signs in students of having been harassed or abused.