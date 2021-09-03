SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Thirty-four students in the Gadsden Elementary School District have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of school in early August, while Somerton’s district says 29 students there so far have tested positive.
The Gadsden district has sent home 99 students believed exposed to those who are infected.
The Gadsden district serves San Luis and the neighboring unincorporated community of Gadsden. Monica Vargas, a health aide with the district, said it continues to monitor incidences of the virus and is reporting each new case to the Yuma County Public Health District.
Vargas said most of the Gadsden students who have tested positive were infected off school grounds.
“When a child shows symptoms of COVID-19, we contact their parents, and in a majority of cases, they have told us that there was some person in the home who previously tested positive for the virus. Also in some cases it was the families themselves who reported to us that their children wouldn’t be able to come to school because they turned out to be positive.”
Some of the students were already learning remotely rather than in person when they tested positive, Vargas added.
Some students sent home to quarantine have since returned to their schools. While in quarantine, they were provided with packets of lessons to complete at home in order to stay abreast with their classmates, Vargas added.
Among district employees, five have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the new school year, she said.
Vargas said few parents have taken advantage of the district’s offer to provide free rapid COVID-19 testing to students and their families, even at a time when the delta variant is causing a surge in new cases around the county.
“We have available those tests, which are administered by the district nursing staff on some days and on other days by the Regional Center for Border Health clinic, but we have not had the hoped-for response.”
The last week of August, the district administered the Pfizer vaccine to 104 students 12 and older, she said.
The Gadsden district has offered parents the option of having their children attend classes in person or continuing to learn remotely from home. As of the most recent count, 4,155 students were in class, while 430 were taking the internet classes.
Vargas said the district is relying on parents to keep schools informed of any potential exposures of their children to the virus.
“We need to improve that communication and trust to be able to follow up on the cases and to take care of the health of the students in the homes and in the schools. We can guide them about what to do in the event a positive case of the virus is suspected or is confirmed in the home.”
Kim Seh, assistant superintendent of the Somerton Elementary School, said 29 students in the district tested positive for COVID-19 in the month since the start of school on Aug. 2. The district sent home for quarantine another 163 students believed exposed to those students.
Seh said the district has managed to prevent surges of the virus in its schools through testing of students as soon as they show symptoms of the virus, followed by tracking of those students’ contacts with others.
Since the start of the school year, one employee of the Somerton district has tested positive for COVID-19.
Forty of the district’ 2,796 students are taking online classes, she said.
In August, Seh added, 93 Somerton students 12 and older were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said another vaccination clinic will take place Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Somerton Middle School, to give those students their second doses.